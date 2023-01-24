Update 1.50.5 live with fixes

Hey everyone!
Another small update as we are prepping to release The Mechanist.
Which we will be doing... tomorrow!
Thanks for your reports, and please let us know if you find any more issues.
Thank you!
Here are the full notes:
1.50.5
- Prepared for Mechanist release...
- Added more stash tab icons (right click stash tab icons to cycle the image) - these additions may have shuffled your currently selected ones.
- Skills "Poison Arrow" and "Vine Shot" (Warden) are now Archery skills rather than Nature.
- Fixed several thrown skills not breaking breakable objects they pass through.
- Fixed some skills that can change behaviour with an item/power (like Screaming Skulls) not breaking breakable objects properly when changed.
- Fixed Gargoylantuan (boss) not being localized in the cutscene.
- Fixed several misc localization issues (including bad developer grammar and typos).
- Fixed issue with copying hardcore characters to the test builds.
- Fixed issue where the skill in the leftmost slot would require "force attack" to be held when using click to move.
- Fixed UI related crash that could occur when sending the Beast to sell items.
- Fixed crash on verifying older hardcore character save files.
