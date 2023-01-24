SpriteMancer v1.0.1.0

[/h1]
[h1]
- GUI Scaling has been added. This is a work in progress feature that will be improved in the next updates.
- Images can now be animated by slicing a spritesheet or loading a GIF.
- GIF file support for images.
- 25 examples have been added.
- Added 'YellowAfterLife' to credits for GMLive and GIF support.
- Layer preview can now be seen in the layer section.
- Added 'Input' node. This allows having multiple inputs in the node graph.
- Added 'Math' nodes: Add, Subtract, Multiply, Divide and Value.
- Added 'Curve' node.
- Added 'Gaussian Blur' node.
- Added 'Radial Blur' node.
- Added 'Motion Blur' node.
- Added 10 'Ring' particle images.
- 'Shatter' preset has been added to Image element.
- Added 'Show welcome screen on start' to preferences menu.
- Added 'Show node values' to preferences menu.
[/h1]
- Layer coordinates are now shown in the inspector.
- Fluid material scale can now be locked in pairs.
- Easing node now has an input.
- Node output value is now shown in the node graph.
- Nodes now have a context menu when right clicked.
- Nodes are now properly depth sorted.
- Node 'Search Node' input is now focused when first open.
- Node sizes have been readjusted.
- Removed 'Node Systems' System.
- Japanese localization has been improved by Discord member: hebekeg
- Chinsese (Simplified) localization has been added by Discord member: UnluckyNinja
[h1]
- 'Break' FX should now properly recognize image offsets.
- 'Smear' FX should now work properly with sliced images.
- Fixed an error that made images not snap to coordinates correctly.
- Fixed an error that made 'Break' FX crash with small canvases.
- Fixed an error that allowed panels to be resized when a modal was open.
- 'Center Origin' button no longer crashes the app when no images are loaded.
- Added a fail safe that should prevent the windows going out of bounds.
