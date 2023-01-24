 Skip to content

Desynced Playtest update for 24 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan 24th

Build 10391441

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Remapping of axis mappings (WASD camera movement etc.)
  • Show component range effect around entity while hovering mouse over equipped component
  • Show power grid temporarily while hovering over logistics network and shutdown button in frame view
  • Allow taking out items reserved on explorables (even if reserved by another faction)
  • Show up to 4 registers instead of 3 per row next to equipped components
  • Add internal socket on beacon
  • Getting started codex entry update
  • Support dropped items as input for "Check free space for item" behavior instruction

Fixes:

  • Fix memory leak and potential crash when leaving the game paused with too many effects on screen
  • Avoid faction game over if deploying while deploy lander is the only owned unit
  • Avoid change of zoom while having the camera follow a bot that moves onto a ramp
  • Auto refresh health tooltip while open
  • Replace deny icon ("X") in register selection with remove icon (garbage can)
  • When copying a prefab blueprint to clipboard, remove the prefab flag
  • Tooltips on minimap zoom buttons
  • Invert order of frame registers in behavior editor
  • Improve "Take All" button on explorables
  • Add "Show local power grid of selected unit" filter to power tab of control center
  • Don't show empty power grids (without any generated/received/load/unused power) among largest power grid in resource bar power tooltip
  • In production selection default to infinite amount for basic material items while still defaulting to 1 for components and bots
  • Replaced Needs Scanner message with NOT IN DEMO
  • Made foundation plate icon more distinguishable
  • Remove shortcuts when unit dies
  • Fix wind turbine animation speed and light component color
  • Improve performance of movement path line drawing

Changed files in this update

