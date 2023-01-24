Patch Notes Jan 24th

Changes:
- Remapping of axis mappings (WASD camera movement etc.)
- Show component range effect around entity while hovering mouse over equipped component
- Show power grid temporarily while hovering over logistics network and shutdown button in frame view
- Allow taking out items reserved on explorables (even if reserved by another faction)
- Show up to 4 registers instead of 3 per row next to equipped components
- Add internal socket on beacon
- Getting started codex entry update
- Support dropped items as input for "Check free space for item" behavior instruction
Fixes:
- Fix memory leak and potential crash when leaving the game paused with too many effects on screen
- Avoid faction game over if deploying while deploy lander is the only owned unit
- Avoid change of zoom while having the camera follow a bot that moves onto a ramp
- Auto refresh health tooltip while open
- Replace deny icon ("X") in register selection with remove icon (garbage can)
- When copying a prefab blueprint to clipboard, remove the prefab flag
- Tooltips on minimap zoom buttons
- Invert order of frame registers in behavior editor
- Improve "Take All" button on explorables
- Add "Show local power grid of selected unit" filter to power tab of control center
- Don't show empty power grids (without any generated/received/load/unused power) among largest power grid in resource bar power tooltip
- In production selection default to infinite amount for basic material items while still defaulting to 1 for components and bots
- Replaced Needs Scanner message with NOT IN DEMO
- Made foundation plate icon more distinguishable
- Remove shortcuts when unit dies
- Fix wind turbine animation speed and light component color
- Improve performance of movement path line drawing
