Hero Siege update for 24 January 2023

Season 18 has begun!

Build 10391418

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hero Siege Season 18 has begun!

We are happy to announce that the Season 18 of Hero Siege has started! This season focuses to bring a more fair balance between classes, builds and items to create a variety of new ways for you to be the meanest, most badass Hero of Tarethiel.

Other important focus points for this season is the improved game and server stability, as well as a better handled economy. We want to bring you a clean, robust experience while working on Hero Siege 2, a free, major patch to Hero Siege after this season. More on it can be read on our Devlog ːsteamthisː

Full patch notes are available at our patch notes page:
Full Patch Notes

