YouTube and Modding Community Contests

Hi folks,

It's that time of year! Our two new community contests will run from today, 24/01/2023, till the end of February, so you'll have plenty of time to work on your entries.

Similar to our previous contest, there will be two separate contests — one for modders and one for YouTubers. You can participate in either or both and even win twice.

Erannorth Chronicles - February 2023 - Modding Contest

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, NPCs, etc.) except Cosmetic mods, i.e., no PC Portraits, please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before Wednesday, March 01, 2023.

Share its workshop link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The mod must be made specifically for this contest and uploaded in Steam Workshop between 24 January 2023 and 01 March 2023. You can participate only once. Please specify which is your final contest entry if you submit multiple entries.



Erannorth Chronicles - February 2023 - YouTube Contest

Create a video about Erannorth Chronicles. Your video can be in any category you like (tutorial, strategy guide, tips, playthrough, etc.), but of course, about Erannorth,

Upload your video to YouTube before Wednesday, March 01, 2023.

Share its link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The video must be made specifically for this contest and uploaded on YouTube between 24 January 2023 and 01 March 2023. You can participate only once. Please specify which is your final contest entry if you submit multiple videos.



How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. How many have subscribed to your mod or liked your video doesn't matter, and it's unfair as it's heavily affected when the entry is uploaded. So the final word belongs to our Steam community: You.

We'll discuss that in more detail when that time comes.

Prizes

1st spot: 4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, Guilds and Secret Societies or for the upcoming DLC4 when it's ready.

4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, Guilds and Secret Societies or for the upcoming DLC4 when it's ready. 2nd-3rd spot: 2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, Guilds and Secret Societies or for the upcoming DLC4 when it's ready.

2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, Guilds and Secret Societies or for the upcoming DLC4 when it's ready. You can request each product key multiple times, i.e., to gift them to friends.

All 3 top winners of the Modding Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it).

All 3 top winners of the YouTube Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Influencer' in our Discord community (if they don't have it).

You may also notice a new patch, 1.053.0, today.

You can read the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 24/01 # 1.053.0

New Content

Added 8 new Events. [Spoiler]Cabin in the Woods, Into the Pit, The Vampire Hunters, The Wounded Wolf, The Peaceful Meadow, The Mountain Tribe, Peer in the Flames, The Mountain Pass[/spoiler]

Added new Stage Graphic: Outskirts (Urban & Forest)

Several 'Outskirt' areas will now use this Environment.

Updated the graphics of several Stages.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with the "Available" perk filter not working correctly after patch 1.052.2

Fixed some perk and card typos.

Misc Changes/Additions