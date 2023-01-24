 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 24 January 2023

Update 0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New creature: Toad
  • New map: Swamp
  • New object: Spotlight
  • Possibility to change map illumination level in game process settings

Changed

  • Fireworks has been moved to the "Pyrotechnics" category
  • Texture of the radio, firework installation

Changed files in this update

Kselebox Content Depot 1687981
