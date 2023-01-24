Update 0.9

Added
- New creature: Toad
- New map: Swamp
- New object: Spotlight
- Possibility to change map illumination level in game process settings
Changed
- Fireworks has been moved to the "Pyrotechnics" category
- Texture of the radio, firework installation
