Early Access 0.6

Hello Equestrian Eliminators, here's a hotfix for the previous build which had introduced some potentially game-crashin' bugs.

Bugfix: When kidnapping a pony, two versions of their roster card would be on screen.

Bugfix: When trying to make a roster card, the game would state "Image ID must be greater than 0" and crash. This should be fixed.

Bugfix: Various small bugs captured and hanged.

Feature: Your pet's report is now delivered on a piece of paper he wrote all by himself.

Feature: A known pony's gender is now always displayed on their roster card to avoid confusion.

Gameplay: Instead of the town going for a lynch mob every time past a certain point, it's now more likely only if there has been a new murder since the last lynching. This may be overruled if the town's anger is very high, though.

Gameplay: Your starting friendship rating in the town is now more like average than unpopular.

Music: One new track added.

PS: There's also a 15% off sale for Slaughter Horse 2 this week. Tell all your friends who didn't have a spare five bucks but DID have a spare four dollars and twenty four cents (or whatever it's become, it's somewhere around there I bet).