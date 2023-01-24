 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 24 January 2023

v1.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10391224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix / Bug: Marauder's AP is less then Rogue
Bug fix / Bug: Spirit nova 4 has no improvement.
Bug fix / Bug: Restriction Resistance stat does not work on Entangle effects.
Balancing / Now Rogue can learn Quick draw and Rogue Assassin can learn Quick draw 2
Balancing / Axe throw skill's range is decreased from 8 to 4 and cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Balancing / Throw dagger skill's damage is decreased from 12 to 10 and now it is limited skill of 6 charge.
Balancing / Throw Spear skill(and other similar throwing spear skills)'s range is decreased from 8 to 6.

