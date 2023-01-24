Bug fix / Bug: Marauder's AP is less then Rogue
Bug fix / Bug: Spirit nova 4 has no improvement.
Bug fix / Bug: Restriction Resistance stat does not work on Entangle effects.
Balancing / Now Rogue can learn Quick draw and Rogue Assassin can learn Quick draw 2
Balancing / Axe throw skill's range is decreased from 8 to 4 and cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.
Balancing / Throw dagger skill's damage is decreased from 12 to 10 and now it is limited skill of 6 charge.
Balancing / Throw Spear skill(and other similar throwing spear skills)'s range is decreased from 8 to 6.
Crawl Tactics update for 24 January 2023
v1.5.2
Bug fix / Bug: Marauder's AP is less then Rogue
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update