Bug fix / Bug: Marauder's AP is less then Rogue

Bug fix / Bug: Spirit nova 4 has no improvement.

Bug fix / Bug: Restriction Resistance stat does not work on Entangle effects.

Balancing / Now Rogue can learn Quick draw and Rogue Assassin can learn Quick draw 2

Balancing / Axe throw skill's range is decreased from 8 to 4 and cooling time is increased from 2 to 3.

Balancing / Throw dagger skill's damage is decreased from 12 to 10 and now it is limited skill of 6 charge.

Balancing / Throw Spear skill(and other similar throwing spear skills)'s range is decreased from 8 to 6.