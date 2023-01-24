Bug squashes and tweaks (1.1.5)

- fixed some mistakes in text
- clicking to close the dialogue window no longer causes the character to move
- holding the mouse button down during camera panning transitions shouldn't cause the character to try and go back to the previous screen
- fixed an issue where spending a certain amount of time at Tobey's could cause the <b>Finish.</b> button to double if the dialogue window was already open
- fixed an issue with some clues being saved twice
- added an option in the main menu to contact the devs directly
- added a dialogue choice to pet the cat ᓚᘏᗢ
have a great day!
Changed files in this update