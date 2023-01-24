 Skip to content

No Stone Unturned update for 24 January 2023

Bug squashes and tweaks (1.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 10390990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed some mistakes in text
  • clicking to close the dialogue window no longer causes the character to move
  • holding the mouse button down during camera panning transitions shouldn't cause the character to try and go back to the previous screen
  • fixed an issue where spending a certain amount of time at Tobey's could cause the <b>Finish.</b> button to double if the dialogue window was already open
  • fixed an issue with some clues being saved twice
  • added an option in the main menu to contact the devs directly
  • added a dialogue choice to pet the cat ᓚᘏᗢ

have a great day!

