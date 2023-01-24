3DMark 32-bit support retired

For some time, the minimum OS requirements for 3DMark has been Windows 10, 64-bit. Despite this, some 3DMark tests still supported running on 32-bit versions of Windows 10. Today we are officially retiring 3DMark support for 32-bit operating systems. This means systems running 32-bit operating systems will not be able to open the Steam version 3DMark versions 2.25.8056 or later.

Users wanting to use 3DMark to benchmark a system with a 32-bit OS may still be able to run the Standalone version of 3DMark. However, this is unsupported and may cease working in the future.