3DMark update for 24 January 2023

3DMark 32-bit support retired

Build 10390759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For some time, the minimum OS requirements for 3DMark has been Windows 10, 64-bit. Despite this, some 3DMark tests still supported running on 32-bit versions of Windows 10. Today we are officially retiring 3DMark support for 32-bit operating systems. This means systems running 32-bit operating systems will not be able to open the Steam version 3DMark versions 2.25.8056 or later.

Users wanting to use 3DMark to benchmark a system with a 32-bit OS may still be able to run the Standalone version of 3DMark. However, this is unsupported and may cease working in the future.

Changed files in this update

3DMark Content Depot 223851
  • Loading history…
3DMark FireStrike Depot Depot 223857
  • Loading history…
3DMark CloudGate Depot Depot 223858
  • Loading history…
3DMark SkyDiver Depot Depot 223859
  • Loading history…
3DMark-SkyDiver-DLC (393480) Depot Depot 393480
  • Loading history…
3DMark Fire Strike benchmarks (402290) Depot Depot 402290
  • Loading history…
3DMark-IceStorm-DLC (406950) Depot Depot 406950
  • Loading history…
3DMark-CloudGate-DLC (406960) Depot Depot 406960
  • Loading history…
3DMark DLC 13 (496102) Depot Depot 496102
  • Loading history…
3DMark Night Raid Depot Depot 496106
  • Loading history…
3DMark Storage Test (1322770) Depot Depot 1322770
  • Loading history…
