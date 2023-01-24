 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 24 January 2023

Patch v24.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10390690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Werewolf Prince: Reduced his base speed to the same as Lord of the Land. Reduced his max claw combo to 3 (from 4).

//bug fixes

  • Game sounds could eventually start cutting out.
  • Compendium - Necromancy: Most of the Boneraise discovery unlocks were always counting as unlocked so weren't saving their discovery state.
  • The Lock Mouse setting would be active even if Mouse Support wasn't set to 'full' (which would lock your cursor to the game).
  • Settings - Visibility: Using full Mouse Support would cause a crash when opening this menu.
  • Settings - Player Health Bar: The Occult Health bar would become inaccurate if you gained Occult Potion relics.
  • Beast Whisperer: The Bestial Aura and Tamed Scurry meta weren't showing their full descriptions.
  • Unsanctified Crypt map: There was a rare chance the King's intro could push you inside the coffin if a Big Pot Bro was above you.
  • Occult Potion relic: The effect wasn't triggering if bought from the Blacksmith or Roaming Traveller.
  • Tamed Electro Totem minion: This would get shunted down if the Contraptor Spirit spell was cast.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link