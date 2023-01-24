Patch v24.2

//misc
- Werewolf Prince: Reduced his base speed to the same as Lord of the Land. Reduced his max claw combo to 3 (from 4).
//bug fixes
- Game sounds could eventually start cutting out.
- Compendium - Necromancy: Most of the Boneraise discovery unlocks were always counting as unlocked so weren't saving their discovery state.
- The Lock Mouse setting would be active even if Mouse Support wasn't set to 'full' (which would lock your cursor to the game).
- Settings - Visibility: Using full Mouse Support would cause a crash when opening this menu.
- Settings - Player Health Bar: The Occult Health bar would become inaccurate if you gained Occult Potion relics.
- Beast Whisperer: The Bestial Aura and Tamed Scurry meta weren't showing their full descriptions.
- Unsanctified Crypt map: There was a rare chance the King's intro could push you inside the coffin if a Big Pot Bro was above you.
- Occult Potion relic: The effect wasn't triggering if bought from the Blacksmith or Roaming Traveller.
- Tamed Electro Totem minion: This would get shunted down if the Contraptor Spirit spell was cast.
Changed files in this update