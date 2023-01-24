 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 24 January 2023

Update 01/24/2023

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Support for xaudio2_9 sound library
  2. Adjusted sound processing algorithm
  3. Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash or slow down with a large number of fire sources
  4. Added partial support for Steam Deck

