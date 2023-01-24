UPDATE 0.88 NEW ARCADE MODE!!

new update 0.88 Arcade mode for Forza Polpo!

This update brings with it a brand new Arcade mode, selectable at the start of every new game. This mode is perfect for players who were not comfortable with the battery consumption of the game.

The main features of Arcade mode are:

No battery consumption for Polpo

Increased damage from enemy projectiles (around 50%)

Reduced energy refill from pink capsules, fruits, etc

Destroying enemies will no longer refill Polpo's energy

Half of the inertia of Polpo when not flying

Flight record is not considered in the final zone score calculation.

In addition to this new mode, the simulation mode has also received some new balance adjustments:

Reduced battery consumption for Polpo by about 30%

Slightly increased inertia (+10%)

Even though the arcade mode may be less demanding in some ways, I wouldn't call it "easy mode" I have tried to create a new mode with its own challenges that can stand on its own as a unique gaming experience.

I would say it's like playing a new version of Polpo!

Bug fixes:

zone 01, changed the color of the beams in the hangar.

Zone 11, added collision to the Isle under the Thunder Belt dispenser.

Zone 13, removed a small high wind zone inside the structure.

Zone 14, changed the location of the Crypto Pixel.

Zone 15, added "no signal zone".

Zone 16, changed the enemy spawn.

-added fruit "codecube" in the last zones

-fixed missile bug

-improved the design of the page change and back button in the level selection menu.

-added 2 new ads texture

-cleaned up some code of the game

-changed 16 zone level design

-changed some girl text in zone 1

I want to give a special thank you to the Polpo community for your support and feedback.

Without you, Polpo would not be the game it is today. Your input has been crucial in shaping the development of this game, and I couldn't have done it without you. I am grateful for each and every one of you.