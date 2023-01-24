24 January 2023

- Potential fix for start-up crash
- Fixed issue where errors on start-up were not being displayed.
- Game now launches in borderless mode rather than full screen.
These changes may fix an issue that a few players have where the game simply does not start (without any error message at all).
If you experience these errors please drop me a message!
Potential ways to alleviate the start-up issue for now:
- Run the executable directly, not via Steam (which you can find here D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Blinded by Fear (you will need to navigate to which ever hard disk you have installed steam and the game)
- Update graphics drivers
- Go to the D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Blinded by Fear\Resources\Settings. Open the settings.settings file (it's a text file so notepad will do).
Find "graphics" and then "windowed" and change the number to 2
Changed files in this update