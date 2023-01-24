 Skip to content

Blinded by Fear update for 24 January 2023

24 January 2023

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for start-up crash
  • Fixed issue where errors on start-up were not being displayed.
  • Game now launches in borderless mode rather than full screen.

These changes may fix an issue that a few players have where the game simply does not start (without any error message at all).

If you experience these errors please drop me a message!

Potential ways to alleviate the start-up issue for now:

  • Run the executable directly, not via Steam (which you can find here D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Blinded by Fear (you will need to navigate to which ever hard disk you have installed steam and the game)
  • Update graphics drivers
  • Go to the D:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Blinded by Fear\Resources\Settings. Open the settings.settings file (it's a text file so notepad will do).
    Find "graphics" and then "windowed" and change the number to 2

Changed files in this update

