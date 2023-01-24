Share · View all patches · Build 10390617 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 11:13:39 UTC by Wendy

Potential fix for start-up crash

Fixed issue where errors on start-up were not being displayed.

Game now launches in borderless mode rather than full screen.

These changes may fix an issue that a few players have where the game simply does not start (without any error message at all).

If you experience these errors please drop me a message!

Potential ways to alleviate the start-up issue for now: