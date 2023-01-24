0.6.9.8 Update

Howdy Agents! (✿◕‿◕)

Got a weird one for you. This week I had fun with a new feature and added a bunch of other random stuff.

This update features some more lovely artwork from @saspicious! Go commission something from them on twitter here!

As always, join the discord!

Here are da notes!

New Stuff

Added Mounted Guns. I attempted to make the lamest thing in video games fun, hopefully you like them! These bad bois appear in a few existing levels. The AI can generally use them too, although there are a few weird behaviors I might change later. And if you want one on demand…

New Gunmeister Ability: Hell Fire Club. Summon a mounted gun wherever you want it! Gunmeister is in a good spot balance and fun wise imo but not in a good spot variety wise. This is the first ability that doesn’t involve just applying a buff to your weapon. It’s also absolutely BUSTED if ur even a little creative so it costs 12 ego fuck you

Level Updates! I’ve been going through and fixing up some missions based on feedback. I did three this week and I’ve got changes planned for many more.

Desert Op mission now has you hunting down 3 commanders instead of everyone. These dudes are tough, and very reluctant to leave their starting spots so they can step on a landmine. I also modified the level geometry, and threw in some mounted guns for good measure.

The Cartel Job mission was slightly modified to make it more fair. This mission was a brick wall for a lot of players, myself included. There’s now a mounted gun in the north west, and some changes to turret placement to help out hackers. The standard grunt enemies also got a 75% damage reduction penalty. There are so many of them it’s only fair they go down quickly.

The Cabin in the Woods mission was kinda hard on hackers, so I’ve added some new computers to provide additional pathways towards completing the level.

Added new computer: Blood Bank. A datastore that succs you!

Added some new skeleton sprites.

Tweaks and Fixes

Bows now work with the unstoppable force, and forbidden technique perks. Bows were hacked in as a ranged “melee” option so these perks didn’t play nice before.

Grenades had their damage generation floor adjusted from level x 3 to just 3. This is meant to accommodate players who build around hurting (but not killing) themselves with their own grenades. I’ll be looking into adding a downgrade option for your armory soon!

Fixed a lot of UI buttons that turned pure white when you hovered over them. There are still buttons that do this but the Missions screen, email, and other big menus have been fixed. This was a stylistic choice that was sort of obnoxious so I'm working to patch it out. Thanks to Taigen Moon for suggesting this change!

Fixed several bugs with exotic weapon types not upgrading or summoning properly, including Meepis’s legendary twin saber Abdul Rayyan!

Meepis’s legendary twin saber Abdul Rayyan is now considered a “Full Swing” melee type. Operates the same as a half swing but the hitbox causes damage to be dealt 360 degrees around the user.

Bows dropped by pagan sneakers are now visible to the player, even if the sneaker dies underneath the shadow of the swamp.

Fixed a bug where walkie talkies looked crooked when pulled out mid kick by enemies.

An enemy in the rescue mission was placed out of bounds so I got them back to where they needed to be.

Known Issues

Enemies can’t use the mounted gun ability, something about it messes with their AI so I’ve disabled it for now.

Plenty not listed here.

Feeling mentally ready to resume work on the next big side quest, so I may take a week off from regular updates depending on how that goes.

Thank you to everyone who submitted a report this week, and a special thanks to everyone who left a review!