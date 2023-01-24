- Mob balances
- AI pathfinding in Frigya Lowlands improved.
- Changed Frigya Lowlands mine repair materials.
- Some cooked recipes from the cooking bench can now be stacked to 3.
- Fixed a bug where Heartrune cooldown was sometimes 10 seconds. It is now fixed to 10 minutes.
Lodventure update for 24 January 2023
Patch Notes v0.2.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
