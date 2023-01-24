 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 24 January 2023

Patch Notes v0.2.0.3

  • Mob balances
  • AI pathfinding in Frigya Lowlands improved.
  • Changed Frigya Lowlands mine repair materials.
  • Some cooked recipes from the cooking bench can now be stacked to 3.
  • Fixed a bug where Heartrune cooldown was sometimes 10 seconds. It is now fixed to 10 minutes.

