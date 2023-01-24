 Skip to content

WHALIEN - Unexpected Guests update for 24 January 2023

WHALIEN - Unexpected Guests Release 🐳

We’ve been eagerly awaiting this moment! After a ton of concepting, designing, programming and testing, WHALIEN - Unexpected Guests is finally ready for the public. We are so happy to finally have all of you playing the game and hearing your feedback!


Release Patch Notes:

  • General performance improvements
  • Added Achievements
  • Fixed a few visual bugs
  • Fixed potential crash in latter half of game
  • Improved overall experience

We wish you a fintastic adventure in the Whale,
the team at Forbidden Folds

P.S.: If you encounter any bugs or glitches, please do report them to us in the forum. That way we can continue making WHALIEN - Unexpected Guests the smoothest possible experience!

