Build 10390279 · Last edited 24 January 2023

There is no longer deceleration when letting go of movement keys.

This prevents you from standing still and also allows for super dashing by letting go of WASD mid-dash.

Fixed some bugs with the story not playing in the proper order alongside some various end-of-game crashes.

Adjusted laser cube laser to have a short windup and deal more damage, but laser cubes move a bit slower.

Also, tweaked some songs in the jukebox. Notably, Synthwavey and Dreamstate.