New Build: Bug fixes; plus Solo or AI Play, no login required

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10364001 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1506.

NEW FEATURES

Removed the login button we used to show before the Main Menu—if you want to play solo or with an AI, you should never be asked to log in to anything, whether or not the game is launched from Steam. Once you want to play with another human, then you'll be asked to log into something.

NEW FIXES

Newly controlled card went to already filled placement

Global Power icon could be set to "large" in the group-list HUDRows.

Adding Plot as modifier to a group's attribute did not trigger victory check.

Updated Attack Protection power-structure labels to Proximity Protection, now represented as +10 (as in every other game of Illuminati) vs -10.

NEW ISSUES

Since the previous build, some textures—most often card art—will appear pixelated and blurry before snapping into focus. That's called texture streaming, and it's one of the things that is letting the game run with less overhead. Tuning continues.

While playing a game without being logged into a game platform, human-led attacks report as being "by"…no one.

Thanks, everyone!