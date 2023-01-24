V0.3.5 Further Into The inferno We Go

Please see below for the latest Patch Notes:

Added Inferno 3.

Displayed Internal Cooldowns on tooltips.

Fixed Fields of Despair Waypoint.

Fixed up a few issues with Tempus of Echoes.

Improved teleporting mechanics.

Can reset Tempus of Echoes for 250k gold.

Fixed Loading Screen issues.

Improved FPS in many zones.

Fixed movement for Gruntling Brute.

Nerfed "Ferocity" by 50%.

Increased drop rate for Quest Items.

Reduced Dummies Defence.

Reduced Exp required for level 30-50.

Increased Quest Exp reward.

Reduced time that enemies can be stunlocked.

Improved FPS when applying a lot of DoT's.

Fixed an issue with Gladiator's Stance stunning too frequently.

Removed Crit Chance from Bosses. Currently I am looking to rework Bosses in an upcoming patch so for the time being I am making them relatively weak and more of a stat check. This will change!

Rebalanced enemy Life/Damage.

This is an overall balance to the game. However, it WILL NOT be perfect. I have done as much testing as I can as a one man team for the current patch and I am happy with the overall enemy balance. HOWEVER, this means that some Skills (perhaps many of them) will not be balanced properly. If you are playing a skill/build and feel that you are very weak (or very strong), please contact me either on Discord or sanctumbreach@hotmail.com and I can check it out and rebalance it. I appreciate it's a pain having to give feedback, or your skill/build being weak, but I am addressing it, I just can't balance the entire game alone in a vacuum.

The next content patch will add a new system (Runekeepers Codex) that is a Skill Enhancement System for each Skill so that will also improve Skills overall power (or the way they perform).