2023 Year 1 Month 24 Day Phase 1 [AI Skill Development] is over!

First, new content
- The player character added a new skill [1 skill]
[triple dance]
Skill damage is 600%
Skill Power 60
Skill Cooldown for 15 S
[unique]
[Physical Damage +200%] has no bonus and lasts for 5 seconds
The third paragraph can [blow] the enemy, the height of the blow according to the [wind] to decide
Ii. Adjustment
[R skill][Lorong tooth Chopping]
Ability damage 900 % - 1200%
Four, the author's message
The skills of the first stage of the game have been developed, and the next stage will be the development of the second stage
Well, stay tuned
Changed files in this update