开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 24 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 24 Day Phase 1 [AI Skill Development] is over!

First, new content

  1. The player character added a new skill [1 skill]

[triple dance]

Skill damage is 600%

Skill Power 60

Skill Cooldown for 15 S

[unique]

[Physical Damage +200%] has no bonus and lasts for 5 seconds

The third paragraph can [blow] the enemy, the height of the blow according to the [wind] to decide

Ii. Adjustment

[R skill][Lorong tooth Chopping]

Ability damage 900 % - 1200%

Four, the author's message

The skills of the first stage of the game have been developed, and the next stage will be the development of the second stage

Well, stay tuned

