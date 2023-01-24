 Skip to content

键盘侠Keyboardmen update for 24 January 2023

Online update on January 24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small bug has been updated. Now, an initial archive will be created after starting a new game (otherwise there is no initial money, energy and skills). The keyboard operation Esc key has also been updated to close the page or pop up the pause game menu. Small problem, I was worried and didn't think of it. Haha, I'm sorry.

