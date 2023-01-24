Hotfix for Demo Update 3

Hey,
I had a few new crashes reported to my trello. Sorry for the inconvenience. The update should fix most of the new issue. I will have a close eye on new problems and fix them right aways.
- Fixed a crash for mortar cannons trying to attack an enemy when there were 0 enemies lin the attacklist.
- Fixed a rare crash in send squads UI due to a timing issue.
- Fixed a rare crash when showing health bars, due to a timing issue.
- Fixed type names for buildslots
- Build slots construction now also depends on magic school levels.
Thanks for your patience.
