Heart Of Muriet update for 24 January 2023

Hotfix for Demo Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10390007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,

I had a few new crashes reported to my trello. Sorry for the inconvenience. The update should fix most of the new issue. I will have a close eye on new problems and fix them right aways.

  • Fixed a crash for mortar cannons trying to attack an enemy when there were 0 enemies lin the attacklist.
  • Fixed a rare crash in send squads UI due to a timing issue.
  • Fixed a rare crash when showing health bars, due to a timing issue.
  • Fixed type names for buildslots
  • Build slots construction now also depends on magic school levels.

Thanks for your patience.

Changed files in this update

