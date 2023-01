Stat-altering challenges now multiply affected stat by 0.1x instead of 0x

Added a Pause button (hotkey is still P for those who didn't know)

Added a "save and exit" button in the Options menu

Amorphous/Homunculus fusions are hidden by default to prevent new players from accidentally losing their characters with auto-fusing

Fixed some tooltips becoming bugged (calendar, ranking)

Reduced screen flickering when Fast Forward is active