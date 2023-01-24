Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Reduced the durability reduction rate of clothes from 1% to 0.5% per turn.

Changed the way recipe books are read. Every 40 pages you read, you get one crafting recipe you haven’t learned yet.

Increased the repair effectiveness of repair kits by 25% and increased the number of uses from 5 to 6.

Changed the number of scrap metals or plastics required to craft a repair kit from 3 to 4.

Darkened the guidebook where you know all the location information.

Improved the save file structure to improve saving performance and file size.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon