 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 24 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10389835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Reduced the durability reduction rate of clothes from 1% to 0.5% per turn.
  • Changed the way recipe books are read. Every 40 pages you read, you get one crafting recipe you haven’t learned yet.
  • Increased the repair effectiveness of repair kits by 25% and increased the number of uses from 5 to 6.
  • Changed the number of scrap metals or plastics required to craft a repair kit from 3 to 4.
  • Darkened the guidebook where you know all the location information.
  • Improved the save file structure to improve saving performance and file size.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10389835
Terminus Content Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link