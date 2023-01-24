Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Reduced the durability reduction rate of clothes from 1% to 0.5% per turn.
- Changed the way recipe books are read. Every 40 pages you read, you get one crafting recipe you haven’t learned yet.
- Increased the repair effectiveness of repair kits by 25% and increased the number of uses from 5 to 6.
- Changed the number of scrap metals or plastics required to craft a repair kit from 3 to 4.
- Darkened the guidebook where you know all the location information.
- Improved the save file structure to improve saving performance and file size.
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any opinions/problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch