Patch Notes v1.1.14
- Fixed vaporized VFX, wasn't completing properly for e.g. shotgunned stuff
- Fix: Bug traps less jittery while under your ctrl
- Fixed issue whereby a grabbed faulting thing while running forwards would randomly blow up in yer face
- Fix: It was possible to get your Bug physically stuck behind one of the ladders at the rocket launch site warehouse. Not any more.
- Fix: Someone managed to glitch out of the Bug Free Zone trap. Done something to prevent that.
- Fix: The Executor's brain disappeared into the inner circle ceiling for one player. Done something to prevent that.
- Fix: Added missing level transition trigger at bottom of the Conscious Robot Services backstairs
- Upgraded from old Unity antialiasing to newer post-proc version. In theory no-one notices anything different.
Patch download size: 20 MB
