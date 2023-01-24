 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 24 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed vaporized VFX, wasn't completing properly for e.g. shotgunned stuff
  • Fix: Bug traps less jittery while under your ctrl
  • Fixed issue whereby a grabbed faulting thing while running forwards would randomly blow up in yer face
  • Fix: It was possible to get your Bug physically stuck behind one of the ladders at the rocket launch site warehouse. Not any more.
  • Fix: Someone managed to glitch out of the Bug Free Zone trap. Done something to prevent that.
  • Fix: The Executor's brain disappeared into the inner circle ceiling for one player. Done something to prevent that.
  • Fix: Added missing level transition trigger at bottom of the Conscious Robot Services backstairs
  • Upgraded from old Unity antialiasing to newer post-proc version. In theory no-one notices anything different.

Patch download size: 20 MB

