「Version 1.0.3」Update

Dear Tristia fans,
We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by several glitches in the recently released "Tristia:legacy". Today, we have released Version 1.0.3, which resolves the currently known issues.
The update details are as follows.
Added functions
- Added an input to go to the general map from the town screen.
- Added an input to go to the Artisan Street from the general map.
- The back action when creating items in the workshop screen has been modified so that it can be done by pressing a button.
- Fixed the dialogs so that the back action can be performed with a button.
- Added a confirmation dialog when returning to the title.
- Added a function to quit the game on the title screen.
Fixed bugs
- Adjusted volume balance of SE, VOICE, and BGM.
- Fixed a bug that the movie does not support volume adjustment.
- Fixed a bug that the volume of the logo SE did not support volume adjustment.
- Fixed a bug that some voices were set to the SE volume group.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable under certain circumstances.
- Reduced processing load when selecting a shop on the town screen.
- Fixed a bug in which screen mode settings were not retained.
- Fixed a bug that the butcher shop did not appear in both Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
- Fixed a problem with garbled characters in Traditional Chinese.
Others
- UI adjustments.
- Fixed typos.
- Improved loading times.
- Adjustment of hit detection on the map screen.
Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.
Regards,
Changed files in this update