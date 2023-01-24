「Version 1.0.3」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans by several glitches in the recently released "Tristia:legacy". Today, we have released Version 1.0.3, which resolves the currently known issues.

The update details are as follows.

Added functions

Added an input to go to the general map from the town screen.

Added an input to go to the Artisan Street from the general map.

The back action when creating items in the workshop screen has been modified so that it can be done by pressing a button.

Fixed the dialogs so that the back action can be performed with a button.

Added a confirmation dialog when returning to the title.

Added a function to quit the game on the title screen.

Fixed bugs

Adjusted volume balance of SE, VOICE, and BGM.

Fixed a bug that the movie does not support volume adjustment.

Fixed a bug that the volume of the logo SE did not support volume adjustment.

Fixed a bug that some voices were set to the SE volume group.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable under certain circumstances.

Reduced processing load when selecting a shop on the town screen.

Fixed a bug in which screen mode settings were not retained.

Fixed a bug that the butcher shop did not appear in both Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

Fixed a problem with garbled characters in Traditional Chinese.

Others

UI adjustments.

Fixed typos.

Improved loading times.

Adjustment of hit detection on the map screen.

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,