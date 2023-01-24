 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 24 January 2023

HOTFIX 10

Share · View all patches · Build 10389633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • As the last bidder in the auction, if the auction expires, our money decreases, but the cargo does not arrive. This issue has been fixed.

-The bills were coming in at 12.30. We changed this to 7.30 am.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2138581
  • Loading history…
