Taught the AI some new tricks

Hello all,

I haven't done patch notes for a lot of the crash fixes, tutorial fixes, etc, so let this be your notice the game should be more stable now after weeks of such patches if you've been wondering what those perpetual tiny updates are. I appreciate everyone's patience.

As this is a large solar conquest fix and improvement update, I'm bound to have introduced at least one oops though. I ran the AI against itself for two hours and got nothin', played myself and could perform all essential functions, but as we know, what works for me may not for thee.

--First attempt at 2560 support, someone with a 2560x1080 monitor let me know if textboxes are where they should be or not

--Fixed interplanetary fleets displaying the wrong destination celestial upon load (pressing "v" on an interplanetary fleet from a save created before this patch will crash the game, saves should function normally otherwise)

--Playing as Mars in solar conquest mode should function correctly now... you may not have noticed this much except for some weird oddities

--AI should use more ground troops, offering better battle sizes

--AI will build up the units it has on its worlds over time

--AI can re-orbit troops and move them to other control zones to take planet faster, funnily enough I'd coded this already but it just wasn't triggering ever, it was waiting for a love letter that never came...

--AI should spam destroyer fleets less. It makes destroyer fleets because they can transfer orbit twice, so they make good defense fleets

--AI should, conversely, make more transports, and try to defend them a bit better

--Fixed an issue with AI planet prioritization

--Several crash fixes

--Added little thruster puffs to smaller ships when they go up and down for some flavor

--UN-SOLEXFOR transport engine thrusters should be aligned with their engines now

--Fixed the AI not buying planetary defense upgrades, let me know if it's doing this an annoying amount

--Fixed transports losing their armies after battle (only lucky testing on my part caught this one...)

--AI can rescan for planets now by left clicking the next turn button in the solar system view, I'm a little embarrassed about this one. I thought this worked, and I usually only playtest as the UN which goes second, so this not working escaped my oversight until now

--Supremacy War scenario for solar conquest mode does not require unit unlocks

--Made orbital campaign mission 3 a bit harder

--a bunch of other minor fixes to things like dialogue leaving boxes

--Other things I forgot about