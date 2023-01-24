Early Access - 0.0.14 - Bug Fixes & Balancing

Lots of good changes tonight. Keep an eye out for those new quests. Also if you enjoy the game please leave a nice review so other people can give it a chance.
New Features
- Added quests for prestiging
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with main Pet Points / Second Display being off
- Fixed issue with quests not being marked completed
Balancing
- Increased heart points gained from prestiging
- Increased minimum required pet points for prestiging each time
- Decreased inflation rate of upgrades from 2 to 1.25
