General Changes

● Improved title screen graphic

● Improved visualization of attacks when cancelling to another attack

● Updated grid color for many stages

● In Training Mode, collision boxes may now also be toggled by holding SELECT/LIGHT+HEAVY ATTACK button and pressing DOWN three times

Note: We can use this method to display it on a Steam Deck or device without F1 key!