Dawn of Corruption [0.7.4] Release Notes!

Hey everyone~

For the last release of 2022, I wanted to really build upon everything that was added before, while also making the game faster and smoother than ever.

Huge thanks to Rain/Dragonien for the help on the writing and MuscleMage for the UI work too!

Happy holidays everyone, wishing you all good health and a much deserved break after this crazy year <3

Release Notes 0.7.4:

Features:

Glory Hole room has been added to the Nyx dungeon.

-Features 3 variants for cock sizes.

-Features unique variant for players infested with Nyx Spawns.

-The outcome of this room affects a character in another room of the dungeon.

Added Overgrowth feature to growth caps.

-When trying to grow beyond your current limit, part of that growth will now be converted into Essence.

-You can consume the accumulated Essence in the "Modify Metabolism" menu.

Vastly improved performance and time to load passages (about 2.5 times faster on most devices)

Completely new modern UI has been added to the backgrounds, stats window, choices window and passage links.

Balance:

Rebalanced all enemy encounters

Nerfed "First Strike" damage multiplier (from 2.5x to 1.9x)

Nerfed "Enraged Pummel" damage multiplier (from 2x to 1.6x)

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.7.3 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves.

Tons of optimizations were made on handling save data for this version, this means that some saves might be impossible to upgrade. My apologies!

