EXS1～EthnologySister：Cultural functionalism update for 24 January 2023

【小型选项+通关标题修改】

1.修改一处选项，让玩家在上卷和爱丽西斯相处时能有更平和的选择并一定程度上增加上卷通过率；
2.修改通关标题关于《EXS2》和《EXS3》的宣传语，新作已出，第三部不远了！
还请大家继续多多支持！！！非常感谢！

