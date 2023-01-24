Balance Changes:
- Level Up Bonus (Mana): 8 -> 10.
- Level Up Bonus (Special): 12 -> 10.
- "Boxing Glove" stun: 2.5 seconds -> 2.0 seconds.
Gameplay:
- Added new Gamemode "Star Hunt". Players compete to collect a Star that randomly appears around the map. The first Player to collect "Score to Win" Stars wins!
- Added new "Big Ape" NPC.
- NPCs can now spawn with different weapons and with slightly different colours.
- Big map now fits on screen better.
- Player/NPC death animation improvements.
General:
- Host can now change "Gamemode" and "Score to Win" settings in the Lobby.
- Lobby layout improvements.
- Added a minimum 2 Player/Bot requirement to start game.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed rare crash when spectating a Player that leaves.
- Fixed some graphical issues related to dead Players.
Changed files in this update