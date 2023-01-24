 Skip to content

Orbit update for 24 January 2023

v0.3

v0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Level Up Bonus (Mana): 8 -> 10.
  • Level Up Bonus (Special): 12 -> 10.
  • "Boxing Glove" stun: 2.5 seconds -> 2.0 seconds.

Gameplay:

  • Added new Gamemode "Star Hunt". Players compete to collect a Star that randomly appears around the map. The first Player to collect "Score to Win" Stars wins!
  • Added new "Big Ape" NPC.
  • NPCs can now spawn with different weapons and with slightly different colours.
  • Big map now fits on screen better.
  • Player/NPC death animation improvements.

General:

  • Host can now change "Gamemode" and "Score to Win" settings in the Lobby.
  • Lobby layout improvements.
  • Added a minimum 2 Player/Bot requirement to start game.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed rare crash when spectating a Player that leaves.
  • Fixed some graphical issues related to dead Players.

