 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 26 January 2023

[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 26

Share · View all patches · Build 10389033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]

  • Visually display the remaining time of the effect of the stigma, the waiting time for reuse
  • Weponskill 'Skillful Defense' - defense down + make available with extra buttons. 10% reduction in damage received' added.
  • Weapon skill Remove 'A will not to give up'
  • Change the effect of the support skill 'Eye of Atalamon' to 'reduce the distance to be pushed back when hit by a back attack'
  • Remove the deactivation button after activating the residue

[Fixing the bug]

  • Modifying some text
  • Correction of errors in which support skills 'Witch who sees through' and 'Unyielding Witch' are not activated in NEW+

Changed files in this update

Depot 1557411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link