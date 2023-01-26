[Patch Note] Update and Bug Fix on January 26

[Update]
- Visually display the remaining time of the effect of the stigma, the waiting time for reuse
- Weponskill 'Skillful Defense' - defense down + make available with extra buttons. 10% reduction in damage received' added.
- Weapon skill Remove 'A will not to give up'
- Change the effect of the support skill 'Eye of Atalamon' to 'reduce the distance to be pushed back when hit by a back attack'
- Remove the deactivation button after activating the residue
[Fixing the bug]
- Modifying some text
- Correction of errors in which support skills 'Witch who sees through' and 'Unyielding Witch' are not activated in NEW+
Changed files in this update