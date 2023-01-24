 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ToS Gamepad Companion update for 24 January 2023

ToS Gamepad Companion v2.01a

Share · View all patches · Build 10388995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Companion v2.01a is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Fixed Text Localization - Some texts were not being localized correctly.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

Changed files in this update

Vibration Companion Content Depot 1841351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link