Improved balance in certain boss fights! (and patch notes)

Certain fights in the game feel unfair! I've introduced a better telegraphing system and nerfed a few boss mechanics to make the game fairer. But remember, sometimes you need to pay attention to your positioning and distance management to avoid certain disasters :)

Patch notes:

1: Implemented an alert for when an unblockable attack is incoming. More info in "The Boxer's Field Manual" under "Unblockable Attacks".

2: Nerfed The Puppet's whirlwind ability (longer windup and better telegraphing).

3: Nerfed The Viking's Rampage attack - Longer windup and slightly shorter.

4: Right Trigger (R2) button is now reconfigurable to function as Dash, Punch or Block through the settings menu.

5: Added additional FPS limits.

6: Bugfix - Fixed a bug which caused Toby to run endlessly into the air. (I was not able to reproduce this bug myself but I did my best to safeguard against this happening. Please report if this is still happening for you).

7: Bugfix - The Monk was getting confused during his wind punch and stopped facing the player. This issue should now be fixed.