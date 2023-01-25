 Skip to content

Red dust update for 25 January 2023

Update January 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10388742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated engine version
  • replaced input system and save system (your settings will be reset)
  • replaced menu
  • updated some materials and textures
  • changed the main lighting
  • the car was replaced
  • added light sources to all enemies (including mines)
  • the character can squat
  • balance changed
  • added beacons to find the way back (randomly generated in the world)
  • added compass (look down at your feet)
    and other small improvements and changes.

