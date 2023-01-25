- updated engine version
- replaced input system and save system (your settings will be reset)
- replaced menu
- updated some materials and textures
- changed the main lighting
- the car was replaced
- added light sources to all enemies (including mines)
- the character can squat
- balance changed
- added beacons to find the way back (randomly generated in the world)
- added compass (look down at your feet)
and other small improvements and changes.
Red dust update for 25 January 2023
Update January 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
