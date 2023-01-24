 Skip to content

FOG update for 24 January 2023

Update 16

Share · View all patches · Build 10388693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed and improved movement system.
Travel nodes will be automatically connected in the skill tree.
Can now ctrl+click items in the inventory.
Can now reforge items in the inventory for 1 halo.
Character preview in inventory screen changed.
Added new quest giver names.
Changed store page to reflect updates to the game.
Buffed the stat value of skill points.
Changed river map and shortened boat ride.
Added the ability to shield by pressing shift.
Fixed bugs and made performance improvements.

