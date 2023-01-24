Build 0.1.9.2

Feature Developments.

Added: Footstep sounds when walking and running.

Added: Vehicle pilot notification when entering a vehicle.

Change: Sentry Vehicle changed to Vulture prototype. Work in progress.

Change: Higher elevation terrain is covered in rocky ice.

Change: All Hovercrafts turn slower when using A or D for control.

Change: Small adjustment in shaders for metallic factor of materials.

Internal Game Engine revisions.

Revised terrain frustum triggers to force clip & cull updates when turning in a vehicle.

Revised sound manager for short or rapid sound clips.(Footsteps, Harvesting, etc.)

Small revision to Vehicle Control functions for future development of vehicle sounds.

Small revision to object rendering for improved compatibility on most GPUs.

*Small shader revision to address potential performance with certain AMD / Radeon GPUs.

*QOL Adjustment: Revised performance biased frustum culling and terrain updates to reduce edge of screen artifacts when turning in vehicles or rotating rapidly with mouse input.

Developer Notice: Edge of screen objects and terrain chunks will be subject to performance biased Frustum Culling during Early Access. This is intended for observation of rendering performance to improve product quality during Development.

Known Issue: Vehicle and boulder collisions are disabled for development.