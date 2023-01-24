Quick Fix (1.1)

This is a small update with some minor fixes.
FIXED:
- Steam connection and achievements now work correctly
- Last 2 lore pieces now display.
Please report any issues via the discussions board.
Take care and have fun!
Matt.
