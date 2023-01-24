 Skip to content

Poly Skies update for 24 January 2023

Quick Fix (1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10388575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update with some minor fixes.

FIXED:

  • Steam connection and achievements now work correctly
  • Last 2 lore pieces now display.

Please report any issues via the discussions board.

Take care and have fun!
Matt.

