Alpha 0.44 Tutorial

Tutorial:
Implemented a brief Tutorial
Balancing:
Reduced Rock Tree hardened passive perk from 3 to 2
Reduced base hardened passive of Rock units from 3 to 2
Units
Changed water element rotation hotkey from R to C (conflicted with Roots hotkey)
