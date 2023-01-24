 Skip to content

Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 24 January 2023

Alpha 0.44 Tutorial

Tutorial:
Implemented a brief Tutorial

Balancing:
Reduced Rock Tree hardened passive perk from 3 to 2
Reduced base hardened passive of Rock units from 3 to 2

Units
Changed water element rotation hotkey from R to C (conflicted with Roots hotkey)

