 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oathbreakers update for 24 January 2023

V18.9.8 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10388510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bugs:

  • Incorrect status blockers in PlayerUI
  • Status stacking with amplify/magnify active

Changes:

  • Cannot use Bounty Station in combat
  • Some status effects rebalanced
  • Weapons rebalanced
  • Armour capacity stat increased

Changed files in this update

Depot 2164322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link