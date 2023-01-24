V18.9.8 Patch Notes

Fixed Bugs:
- Incorrect status blockers in PlayerUI
- Status stacking with amplify/magnify active
Changes:
- Cannot use Bounty Station in combat
- Some status effects rebalanced
- Weapons rebalanced
- Armour capacity stat increased
