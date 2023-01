Share · View all patches · Build 10388470 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy

24.01.2023 - Fixed bug with some mobs being slowed more instead of less

Most bosses have 75% slow duration resist

Improvements on projectile position updates, player camera, animations...

Ships sinking animation updated

Level 19, 20 slightly redesigned

Level 17 boss reduced health and damage by 15%

LowQ map added new meshes for level 1-15

18.01.2023 - Fixed bug with level loading from easy difficulty

Fixed damage scaling in transported units

Fixed minor visual bugs