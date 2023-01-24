 Skip to content

JBMod update for 24 January 2023

Updates for Jan 23 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed physics crash when bumping NPCs with a jeep (Github #51)
  • Added missing police.mdl with HL2MP anims (Github #53)
  • Fixed some episodic crashes (Github #56)
  • Added hacky fix for broken FOV on d1_trainstation_01 (Github #57)
  • Fixed physgun_switch crash (Github #58)
  • Changed noisy bhop footsteps back to HL2MP default (Github #59)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158861
Depot 2158862
Depot 2158863
