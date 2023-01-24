- Fixed physics crash when bumping NPCs with a jeep (Github #51)
- Added missing police.mdl with HL2MP anims (Github #53)
- Fixed some episodic crashes (Github #56)
- Added hacky fix for broken FOV on d1_trainstation_01 (Github #57)
- Fixed physgun_switch crash (Github #58)
- Changed noisy bhop footsteps back to HL2MP default (Github #59)
JBMod update for 24 January 2023
Updates for Jan 23 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update