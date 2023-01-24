 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Lore update for 24 January 2023

Lots of fixes and improvements. Notably, windowed mode.

Share · View all patches · Build 10388359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of fixes and improvements. Notably, windowed mode.

  • Enemies no longer drop blank items where their natural weapons were
  • Fixed rare circumstance where Belly Flop doesn't work because the enemy is totally surrounded
  • Mighty can no longer be purchased without the strength requirement
  • Fixed Reach Proficieny spelling error caused it not to work
  • Clamped the range of an index that might have caused a rare problem when clicking on a stash
  • Seeking the Light quest now includes instructions to use the magic words at the door to leave Kalindraur
  • Scrolling now works in brew menu
  • Dragging into brew station and inventory chests now works with scroll wheel
  • Scrolling now works in shops
  • Nodes that have a quest are now a different color
  • Fixed some quests in Murky Fissure not being set up to have proper responses when taken and completed
  • Fixed revealing too much of Bleak Halls on first entry from second entrance
  • Added Windowed mode
  • Typos
  • Clarification for Lazsra quest and note

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link