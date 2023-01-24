Lots of fixes and improvements. Notably, windowed mode.
- Enemies no longer drop blank items where their natural weapons were
- Fixed rare circumstance where Belly Flop doesn't work because the enemy is totally surrounded
- Mighty can no longer be purchased without the strength requirement
- Fixed Reach Proficieny spelling error caused it not to work
- Clamped the range of an index that might have caused a rare problem when clicking on a stash
- Seeking the Light quest now includes instructions to use the magic words at the door to leave Kalindraur
- Scrolling now works in brew menu
- Dragging into brew station and inventory chests now works with scroll wheel
- Scrolling now works in shops
- Nodes that have a quest are now a different color
- Fixed some quests in Murky Fissure not being set up to have proper responses when taken and completed
- Fixed revealing too much of Bleak Halls on first entry from second entrance
- Added Windowed mode
- Typos
- Clarification for Lazsra quest and note
Changed files in this update