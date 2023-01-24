 Skip to content

Territory update for 24 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.45 – Fixes and Balancing

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Spear throwing

Changed

  • Slowed hunger a bit
  • Reduced max resource harvest amounts to slow gathering/building a little
  • Tweaked normal and sprint swim speeds

Known issues

  • Consumable decay times not saving and loading properly

