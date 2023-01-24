-Impove cursor for Free mouse views
-New Throw Angle variable
-New Game Rules option "Require all objectives completed"
-Trigger attack on Dispenser gun
-Fix Dispenser total use consumed when count limit waas reached
-Fix reactor in dispenser
-Fix stabilisator disapearing
-Fix Spell loose color when put into dispensor
-Fix when change scale during game, object stay there after toggle play
Playcraft update for 24 January 2023
Update Jan 23
-Impove cursor for Free mouse views
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update