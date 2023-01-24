 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 24 January 2023

Update Jan 23

Share · View all patches · Build 10388251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Impove cursor for Free mouse views
-New Throw Angle variable
-New Game Rules option "Require all objectives completed"
-Trigger attack on Dispenser gun
-Fix Dispenser total use consumed when count limit waas reached
-Fix reactor in dispenser
-Fix stabilisator disapearing
-Fix Spell loose color when put into dispensor
-Fix when change scale during game, object stay there after toggle play

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link