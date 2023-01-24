 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Malice update for 24 January 2023

v2.1.0.3 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10388151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added new items
-added a new achievement
-fixed subfloors increasing when going in and out of the hotel entry area, and removed items/npcs appearing while doing that
-a warning will display on the simulation laptop if you have items (you will lose them)
-wraps now appears in the refuge when looping
-fixed camera zoom & incline settings not saving
-marmot drops an item upon defeat with m-rank

I've added in a new achievement that requires making friends, so for some people 100%-ing this game might be physically impossible to achieve

also, apparently 100 achievements is the maximum number a game can have on steam by default, I'm going to try to contact valve to see if I can have that increased, and if I can't there's a possibility that I might have to remove some of the achievements to make room for others in the future

Changed files in this update

Depot 2157061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link