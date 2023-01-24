v2.1.0.3 patch

-added new items

-added a new achievement

-fixed subfloors increasing when going in and out of the hotel entry area, and removed items/npcs appearing while doing that

-a warning will display on the simulation laptop if you have items (you will lose them)

-wraps now appears in the refuge when looping

-fixed camera zoom & incline settings not saving

-marmot drops an item upon defeat with m-rank

I've added in a new achievement that requires making friends, so for some people 100%-ing this game might be physically impossible to achieve

also, apparently 100 achievements is the maximum number a game can have on steam by default, I'm going to try to contact valve to see if I can have that increased, and if I can't there's a possibility that I might have to remove some of the achievements to make room for others in the future