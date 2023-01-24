CELEBRATE THE DAWN OF A NEW YEAR WITH THE CELESTIAL SUNRISE COLLECTION EVENT

Join us in celebrating the dawn of a new year in the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event! We’re introducing a new limited-time mode that will put your skills to the test called Hardcore Royale, and our reward track is packed with great cosmetics to unlock including the new Reactive Peacekeeper!

HARDCORE ROYALE

It’s time to bring your A-Game to the ultimate test of the Apex Games. Hardcore Royale is much like Trios, but with some fun changes that will make information sharing amongst your squad critical. Make sure to count your shots, and always keep the Ring in mind. Let’s break down what to expect when you drop.

Armor is restricted to white armor only, and can’t be upgraded through dealing damage, crafting, or looting. While this makes it easier to take down your enemies, keep in mind you’ll be just as vulnerable. Helmets have also been removed making headshots more lethal/rewarding. Pick your fights carefully, Legend. Or it could all be over in the blink of an eye. Additional gameplay changes for Hardcore Royale are listed below.

Hardcore Royale Changes:

Limited HUD

White Armor Only

No Helmets

Armor doesn’t spawn in Deathboxes (No Armor Swapping)

Ring starts at max Damage

Like Ranked, Hardcore Royale will be LIMITED to Accounts Level 20 and above. So be sure to level up your account before it drops to get in on the intense action. Hardcore Royale will not be a takeover, meaning regular trios will still be available during it’s run. Two more Limited Time Modes will be coming to the Apex Games after the Collection event!

CELESTIAL SUNRISE COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Octane, Pathfinder, Caustic, Ash and more!

All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Celestial Sunrise Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event.

If you unlock them all before the event ends, you’ll automatically receive “Jadeite Retribution”, a new Reactive Peacekeeper Skin!

REWARD TRACKER

You can earn up to 1,600 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once.

Learn more: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/celestial-sunrise-collection-event

[Launch The Game Now](steam://run/220 style=button)